USS Gerald R. Ford Conducts Operations in Support of Operation Epic Fury

A U.S. Sailor observes an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 124, taxi on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, March 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)