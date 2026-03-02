(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Gerald R. Ford Conducts Operations in Support of Operation Epic Fury [Image 17 of 17]

    USS Gerald R. Ford Conducts Operations in Support of Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2026

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A U.S. Sailor conducts preflight checks on an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 87, on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, March 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 08:41
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Iran
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

