USS Gerald R. Ford Conducts Operations in Support of Operation Epic Fury

A U.S. Sailor boards an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 31, on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, March 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)