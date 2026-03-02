USS Gerald R. Ford Conducts Operations in Support of Operation Epic Fury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70, on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, March 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)