Commander, Task Force 75 commodore visits NMCB 11 in Okinawa

KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa (Feb. 24, 2026) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, speak with Capt. Erich Frandrup (center) commodore, Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/Commander, Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75), CTF 75 Command Master Chief Taylor Hatcher at the GSE Warehouse Project site onboard Kadena Air Base Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. NMCB 11 is forward deployed under CTF 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)