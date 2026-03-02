Commander, Task Force 75 commodore visits NMCB 11 in Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa (Feb. 24, 2026) U.S. Navy Capt. Erich Frandrup commodore, Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/Commander, Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75), and CTF 75 Command Master Chief Taylor Hatcher speak with Capt. James Angerman, commanding officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 and Command Master Chief Buddy Parsons during a site visit at Camp Shields Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. NMCB 11 is forward deployed under CTF 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)