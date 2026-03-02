(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander, Task Force 75 commodore visits NMCB 11 in Okinawa [Image 4 of 5]

    Commander, Task Force 75 commodore visits NMCB 11 in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa (Feb. 24, 2026) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, speak with Capt. Erich Frandrup (center) commodore, Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/Commander, Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75), at the GSE Warehouse Project site onboard Kadena Air Base Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. NMCB 11 is forward deployed under CTF 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9545759
    VIRIN: 260224-N-JQ001-1005
    Resolution: 5658x4041
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Commander, Task Force 75 commodore visits NMCB 11 in Okinawa [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

