KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa (Feb. 24, 2026) U.S. Navy Capt. Erich Frandrup commodore, Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/Commander, Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75), speaks with Builder 2nd Class Madison Peck assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, at the GSE Warehouse Project site onboard Kadena Air Base Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. NMCB 11 is forward deployed under CTF 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9545753
|VIRIN:
|260224-N-JQ001-1002
|Resolution:
|3890x5446
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Task Force 75 commodore visits NMCB 11 in Okinawa [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.