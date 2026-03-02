Japanese Press Members Tour CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), CFAS Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Tyler Maness, CFAS Public Affairs Officer Aki Nichols, and members of various Japanese media outlets pose for a group photo near CFAS headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026. CFAS invited members of the Sasebo Press Club to the installation to receive tours, briefings, and meet with senior leadership to gain a better understanding of the U.S. Navy’s missions and capabilities in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)