    Japanese Press Members Tour CFAS [Image 3 of 4]

    JAPAN

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), CFAS Public Affairs Officer Aki Nichols, and members of various Japanese media outlets dine at the Shogun Café in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026. CFAS invited members of the Sasebo Press Club to the installation to receive tours, briefings, and meet with senior leadership to gain a better understanding of the U.S. Navy’s missions and capabilities in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 23:11
    Photo ID: 9545535
    VIRIN: 260226-N-KW679-1151
    Resolution: 5689x3785
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Japanese Press Members Tour CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

