Japanese Press Members Tour CFAS

Members of various Japanese media outlets attend a command brief at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026. CFAS invited members of the Sasebo Press Club to the installation to receive tours, briefings, and meet with senior leadership to gain a better understanding of the U.S. Navy’s missions and capabilities in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)