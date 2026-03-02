Japanese Press Members Tour CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham demonstrates a live radio broadcast to members of various Japanese media outlets during a tour of AFN Sasebo at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026. CFAS invited members of the Sasebo Press Club to the installation to receive tours, briefings, and meet with senior leadership to gain a better understanding of the U.S. Navy’s missions and capabilities in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)