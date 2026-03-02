More than 175 industry representatives attend USACE-Albuquerque District’s annual Business Opportunities Open House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Maj. Matthew Nulk, left, contract specialist in the USACE-Albuquerque District’s Contracting Execution Branch, speaks with one of the attendees during the district’s annual Business Opportunities Open House at the Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion at the Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, N.M., Feb. 25, 2026.