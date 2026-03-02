(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    More than 175 industry representatives attend USACE-Albuquerque District's annual Business Opportunities Open House

    More than 175 industry representatives attend USACE-Albuquerque District’s annual Business Opportunities Open House

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – USACE-Albuquerque District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller, right, speaks with one of the attendees during the district’s annual Business Opportunities Open House at the Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion at the Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, N.M., Feb. 25, 2026.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9545168
    VIRIN: 260225-A-CZ991-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4339
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than 175 industry representatives attend USACE-Albuquerque District's annual Business Opportunities Open House [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    More than 175 industry representatives attend USACE-Albuquerque District’s annual Business Opportunities Open House

    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Business Opportunities Open House
    USACE-Albuquerque District
    USACE

