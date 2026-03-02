Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fred Schelby, right, project manager in the USACE-Albuquerque...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fred Schelby, right, project manager in the USACE-Albuquerque District’s Military and IIS Section, speaks with one of the attendees during the district’s annual Business Opportunities Open House at the Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion at the Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, N.M., Feb. 25, 2026. This year, more than 175 industry representatives attended the event. see less | View Image Page

More than 175 industry representatives attend USACE-Albuquerque District’s annual Business Opportunities Open House Your browser does not support the audio element.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District hosted its annual Business Opportunities Open House (BOOH) at the Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion at the Balloon Fiesta Park here, Feb. 25, 2026.



This year, more than 175 industry attendees representing approximately 145 companies participated in the networking and learning event.



“We respect what you all bring to the table,” said Lt. Col. Matt Miller, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, addressing the attendees during his welcoming remarks at the open house. “We absolutely need it. We are here to connect with you and work with you on delivering these projects.”



The Albuquerque District conducts events with industry, such as the open house, to support the three C’s of the USACE Playbook, according to Stephanie Parra, deputy, Office of Small Business Programs, Albuquerque District. These events foster opportunities to Collaborate with industry, Communicate upcoming opportunities and to build Commitment to support the district’s mission to “deliver vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners, to secure our Nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk.”



“This annual event provides a unique opportunity for both industry and USACE staff to come together and discuss upcoming procurements and to learn about industry trends and concerns,” said Parra. “The networking opportunities, both government-to-industry and industry-to-industry helps to build commitment to supporting the district’s requirements and ensuring mission success.”



Along with networking opportunities during the event, Albuquerque District staff gave presentations on relevant topics such as upcoming changes in the contracting process and updates in the safety requirements in contracts.



In addition to the approximately 30 district staff present, several federal agency partners also had tables with representatives to provide more information to attendees, including the 377th Air Base Wing, Kirtland Air Force Base; Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Kirtland Air Force Base; 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base; New Mexico APEX Accelerators; the Small Business Administration; and non-federal agency partner, the Society of American Military Engineers, Albuquerque Post.



Visit[www.spa.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business-Program](http://www.spa.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business-Program)to learn more about doing business with USACE and the Albuquerque District’s Small Business Program.