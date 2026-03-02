ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Stephanie Parra, left, deputy of the USACE-Albuquerque District’s Office of Small Business Programs, greets one of the attendees at the district’s annual Business Opportunities Open House at the Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion at the Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, N.M., Feb. 25, 2026. Parra was the main organizer of the open house. The open house focused on networking with industry to discuss the USACE mission, highlight current Albuquerque District priorities, and build commitment to support upcoming opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9545169
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-CZ991-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x5500
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, More than 175 industry representatives attend USACE-Albuquerque District’s annual Business Opportunities Open House [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
More than 175 industry representatives attend USACE-Albuquerque District’s annual Business Opportunities Open House
No keywords found.