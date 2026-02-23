Date Taken: 02.18.2026 Date Posted: 03.02.2026 15:33 Photo ID: 9544877 VIRIN: 260218-O-QS702-3114 Resolution: 606x1024 Size: 160.55 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir [Image 3 of 3], by Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.