    Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Kay Edwards 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Maj. Gen. (Retired) Brian P. Cummings shared his leadership experience in the Army acquisition process with colleagues during a Leadership Professional Development event held at Ft. Belvoir on February 18, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026
    Photo ID: 9544877
    VIRIN: 260218-O-QS702-3114
    Resolution: 606x1024
    Size: 160.55 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir [Image 3 of 3], by Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir
    Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir
    Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Accelerating Modernization: Leadership and Change in Army Acquisition

