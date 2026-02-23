(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir

    Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Kay Edwards 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Lt. Col. Paul Janker of Product Manager Biometrics (PM Bio) helped organize the Leadership Professional Development (LPD) series at Ft. Belvoir to provide acquisition experts with an opportunity to learn strategies that efficiently and effectively equip Soldiers with the best capabilities.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 15:33
    This work, Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir, by Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Accelerating Modernization: Leadership and Change in Army Acquisition

