Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) William D. Pouliot discussed the importance of clarity and focus for acquisition professionals during times of transition at a Leadership Professional Development (LPD) session held at Ft. Belvoir on February 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9544876
|VIRIN:
|260218-O-QS702-2727
|Resolution:
|436x800
|Size:
|70.35 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Professional Development at Ft. Belvoir [Image 3 of 3], by Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Accelerating Modernization: Leadership and Change in Army Acquisition
No keywords found.