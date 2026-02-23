Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Michael Vinson in Section 71

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Current tomb guards attend the inurnment of U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Michael Vinson in Columbarium Court 9 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2026. Vinson served as a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from Nov. 1980 to July 1981. During that time, he earned the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge and became badge holder number 240. Vinson’s spouse, Pamela Vinson, was presented with the U.S. flag from his funeral service. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)