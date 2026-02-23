(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Michael Vinson in Section 71

    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Michael Vinson in Section 71

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Soldiers from 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and a bugler from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” conduct military funeral honors for U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Michael Vinson in Section 71 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2026. Vinson served as a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from Nov. 1980 to July 1981. During that time, he earned the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge and became badge holder number 240. Vinson’s spouse, Pamela Vinson, was presented with the U.S. flag from his funeral service. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released) (Photo taken in color and turned to black-and-white)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 15:14
    Photo ID: 9544864
    VIRIN: 260226-A-IW468-8903
    Resolution: 7376x4917
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Michael Vinson in Section 71 [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    army
    funeral

