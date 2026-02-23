Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Michael Vinson in Section 71

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. flag is presented to Pamela Vinson following the funeral service for her husband, U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Michael Vinson, in Section 71 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2026. Vinson served as a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from Nov. 1980 to July 1981. During that time, he earned the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge and became badge holder number 240. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)