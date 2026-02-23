(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy firefighters practice diving under ice at post’s Big Sandy Lake during February 2026 training [Image 29 of 50]

    Fort McCoy firefighters practice diving under ice at post’s Big Sandy Lake during February 2026 training

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department conduct ice rescue training and ice dives Feb. 11, 2026, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy is one of the unique places in the Army that has a dive team. Through mutual aid, they have supported a lot of local communities, even within neighboring states, in past years. Training like this has to held annually to maintain skills of the dive team members. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 10:49
    Photo ID: 9544031
    VIRIN: 260211-A-OK556-5580
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Photo Story: Fort McCoy firefighters practice diving under ice at post’s Big Sandy Lake during February 2026 training

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, ice rescue diver training, FM Fire Department, IMCOM

