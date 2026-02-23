Members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department conduct ice rescue training and ice dives Feb. 11, 2026, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy is one of the unique places in the Army that has a dive team. Through mutual aid, they have supported a lot of local communities, even within neighboring states, in past years. Training like this has to held annually to maintain skills of the dive team members. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 10:49
|Photo ID:
|9544030
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-OK556-4228
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy firefighters practice diving under ice at post’s Big Sandy Lake during February 2026 training [Image 50 of 50], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photo Story: Fort McCoy firefighters practice diving under ice at post’s Big Sandy Lake during February 2026 training
No keywords found.