Fort McCoy firefighters practice diving under ice at post’s Big Sandy Lake during February 2026 training

Members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department conduct ice rescue training and ice dives Feb. 11, 2026, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy is one of the unique places in the Army that has a dive team. Through mutual aid, they have supported a lot of local communities, even within neighboring states, in past years. Training like this has to held annually to maintain skills of the dive team members. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)