    Photo Story: Fort McCoy firefighters practice diving under ice at post’s Big Sandy Lake during February 2026 training

    Fort McCoy firefighters practice diving under ice at post’s Big Sandy Lake during February 2026 training

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A diver with Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department conducts ice

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department conducted ice rescue training and ice dives Feb. 11, 2026, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fort McCoy is one of the unique places in the Army that has a dive team.

    Through mutual aid, they have supported a lot of local communities, even within neighboring states, in past years.

    Training like this has to held annually to maintain skills of the dive team members.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at\[https://home\.army\.mil/mccoy\]\(https://home\.army\.mil/mccoy\)\, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy\,” on Flickr at https://www\.flickr\.com/photos/fortmccoywi\, and on X \(formerly Twitter\) by searching “usagmccoy\.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 10:49
    Story ID: 559194
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Photo Story: Fort McCoy firefighters practice diving under ice at post's Big Sandy Lake during February 2026 training, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

