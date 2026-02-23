Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers aim their weapons in the Engagement Skills Training room at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. The EST has preset ranges and scenarios that can be altered to fit the need of any training simulation, ensuring that Department of War service members maintain lethality and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)