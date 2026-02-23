(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era

    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers aim their weapons in the Engagement Skills Training room at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. The EST has preset ranges and scenarios that can be altered to fit the need of any training simulation, ensuring that Department of War service members maintain lethality and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026
    Photo ID: 9543859
    VIRIN: 260123-F-JG177-1045
    Resolution: 5894x3922
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era
    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era
    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era
    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era

    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era

