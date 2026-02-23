Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers reload their weapons in the Engagement Skills Training room at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. As a virtual non-system training device, the EST allows Department of War service members more opportunities to refine their marksmanship with weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)