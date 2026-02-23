U.S. Army soldiers reload their weapons in the Engagement Skills Training room at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. As a virtual non-system training device, the EST allows Department of War service members more opportunities to refine their marksmanship with weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9543858
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-JG177-1018
|Resolution:
|5177x3444
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era
No keywords found.