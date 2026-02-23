(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army soldiers reload their weapons in the Engagement Skills Training room at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. As a virtual non-system training device, the EST allows Department of War service members more opportunities to refine their marksmanship with weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    This work, Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    simulation fire
    Fort Eustis
    soldiers
    JBLE
    Engagement Skills Trainer (EST)
    M4

