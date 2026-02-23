(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Espinosa, 119th Inland Cargo Transfer Company heavy wheeled vehicle operator, operates the Engagement Skills Trainer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. To train their respective units, Noncommissioned Officers are taught how to operate the EST in a three-day instructor course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9543856
    VIRIN: 260123-F-JG177-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era
    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era
    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era
    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    simulation fire
    Fort Eustis
    soldiers
    JBLE
    Engagement Skill Trainer EST
    M4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery