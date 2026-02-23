U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Espinosa, 119th Inland Cargo Transfer Company heavy wheeled vehicle operator, operates the Engagement Skills Trainer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. To train their respective units, Noncommissioned Officers are taught how to operate the EST in a three-day instructor course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9543856
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-JG177-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era
No keywords found.