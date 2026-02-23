Virtual program reestablishes CATM for the modern era

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Espinosa, 119th Inland Cargo Transfer Company heavy wheeled vehicle operator, operates the Engagement Skills Trainer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. To train their respective units, Noncommissioned Officers are taught how to operate the EST in a three-day instructor course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey