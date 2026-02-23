USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260107-N-JM579-1053 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 7, 2026) Cmdr. William Burke, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), converses with his Operations Officer, Lt. Tyeler Brown, as the ship maneuvers in support of an operation supporting the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1, Jan. 7, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)