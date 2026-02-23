(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    260107-N-JM579-1053 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 7, 2026) Cmdr. William Burke, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), converses with his Operations Officer, Lt. Tyeler Brown, as the ship maneuvers in support of an operation supporting the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1, Jan. 7, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 07:14
    Photo ID: 9543752
    VIRIN: 260107-N-JM579-1053
    Resolution: 5109x3406
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interdiction
    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery