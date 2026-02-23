(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1 [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    260107-N-JM579-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 7, 2026) Ensign Erica Cunningham, right, and Ensign Colin Corneck, left, observe the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Jan. 7, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 07:14
    Photo ID: 9543743
    VIRIN: 260107-N-JM579-1012
    Resolution: 5263x3509
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interdiction
    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    U.S. Coast Guard

