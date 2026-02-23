USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260107-N-JM579-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 7, 2026) Operations Specialist 1st Class Stephanie Chacon operates in Combat Information Center as the Anti-Submarine/Surface Tactical Air Coordinator aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as the ship conducts an operation supporting the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1, Jan. 7, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)