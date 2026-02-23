260107-N-JM579-1017 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 7, 2026) Ensign Erica Cunningham monitors movement as the ship undergoes an operation supporting the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Jan. 7, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 07:14
|Photo ID:
|9543747
|VIRIN:
|260107-N-JM579-1017
|Resolution:
|5497x3665
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) works with the U.S. Coast Guard in the interdiction of the M/T Bella 1 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.