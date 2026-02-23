U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb T. McDonald, right, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill and Royal Thai Marine Corps key leaders during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Jessada, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9543696
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-EJ587-1353
|Resolution:
|5907x3940
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.