    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26 [Image 2 of 11]

    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26

    THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tate Bryan, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman, assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, searches a simulated evacuee during a non-combatant evacuation operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Utapao, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Bryan is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 06:17
    Location: TH
    This work, Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, Cobra Gold, Thailand, TFASH

