U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tate Bryan, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman, assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, searches a simulated evacuee during a non-combatant evacuation operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Utapao, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Bryan is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9543687
|VIRIN:
|260225-M-EJ587-1121
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.17 MB
|Location:
|TH
This work, Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.