Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26

Royal Thai Marines and U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, investigate a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threat during a non-combatant evacuation operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Utapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
