(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USINDOPACOM

    THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb T. McDonald, right, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, greets U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill during a non-combatant evacuation operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Utapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 06:17
    Photo ID: 9543693
    VIRIN: 260226-M-EJ587-1065
    Resolution: 3830x2555
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26
    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26
    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26
    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26
    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26
    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26
    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26
    USINDOPACOM
    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26
    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26
    Marines and Foreign allies conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operation During Cobra Gold 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, Cobra Gold, Thailand, TFASH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery