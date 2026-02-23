USINDOPACOM

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb T. McDonald, right, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, greets U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill during a non-combatant evacuation operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Utapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9543693
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-EJ587-1065
|Resolution:
|3830x2555
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
