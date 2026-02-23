USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier from the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic tightens a tourniquet on a mock casualty during a simulated downed aircraft incident at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. This was the culminating event of a weeklong U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden exercise that tested the coordination between the Garrison Fire Department, Military Police, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, and airfield operations personnel in response to an emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)