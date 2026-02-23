USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Emergency response personnel respond to a simulated downed aircraft at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. This was the culminating event of a weeklong U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden emergency response exercise that included a visit from German Air Force observers with Landeskommando Hesse. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)