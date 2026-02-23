USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Fire and Rescue, Wiesbaden Airfield, treat a mock casualty to safety during a simulated downed aircraft incident at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. This was the culminating event of a weeklong U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden emergency response exercise designed to challenge Garrison staff and leadership to react to some of the worst events it may experience—while continuing to protect the community it serves. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)