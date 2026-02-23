(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise

    HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Members of the U.S. Army Fire and Rescue, Wiesbaden Airfield, drag a mock casualty to safety during a simulated downed aircraft incident at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. This was the culminating event of a weeklong U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden emergency response exercise designed to challenge Garrison staff and leadership to react to some of the worst events it may experience—while continuing to protect the community it serves. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 02:47
    Photo ID: 9543540
    VIRIN: 260225-A-UE565-6173
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 345.87 KB
    Location: HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise
    USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise
    USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise
    USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery