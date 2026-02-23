(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise

    THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Prendergast, Commander 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, left, Col. Nicholas Parker, Joint Task Force, Washington Army National Guard, Col. Lew Tze Soon, Deputy Chief of Guards, Director Changi Regional Humanitarian Coordination Centre Singapore Armed Forces, salute the formation at the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief demonstration closing ceremony as a part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 01:18
    Photo ID: 9543504
    VIRIN: 260302-Z-PO078-1005
    Resolution: 8068x5378
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Bianca Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Exercise
    Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Exercise
    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise
    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    indo -pacific
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HA/DR)
    Cobra Gold 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery