Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Prendergast, Commander 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, left, Col. Nicholas Parker, Joint Task Force, Washington Army National Guard, Col. Lew Tze Soon, Deputy Chief of Guards, Director Changi Regional Humanitarian Coordination Centre Singapore Armed Forces, salute the formation at the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief demonstration closing ceremony as a part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)