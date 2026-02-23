Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Exercise

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kristen Retherford, Survey Team Chief, 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard greets participants after completing her portion of the Humanitarian assistance disaster relief demonstration during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9543486
|VIRIN:
|260302-Z-PO078-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
