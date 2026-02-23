(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Exercise

    THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Luis Torres, Washington National Guard Homeland Response Force and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Waylon Dashiell, 141st Civil Engineers, Washington Air National Guard cut a concrete wall alongside the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department during the humanitarian assistance disaster relief demonstration, part of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 01:19
    Photo ID: 9543498
    VIRIN: 260302-Z-PO078-1003
    Resolution: 7996x5331
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Bianca Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Exercise
    Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Exercise
    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise
    Cobra Gold 26 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HA/DR)
    Indo Pacific Command
    Cobra Gold 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery