Exercise Cobra Gold 26

A group of participants pose for a photo after a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response demonstration as a part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9543490
|VIRIN:
|260302-Z-PO078-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|TH
