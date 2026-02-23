11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rides in an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, after conducting a visit, board, search and seizure exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)