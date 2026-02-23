(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rides in an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, before conducting a visit, board, search and seizure exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 02:53
    Photo ID: 9542555
    VIRIN: 260228-M-YF186-1022
    Resolution: 3555x4977
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interdiction
    Oil Tanker
    MIO
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    VBSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery