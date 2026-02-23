11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, hold security on a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)