11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take biometrics from detainees aboard Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)