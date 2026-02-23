Holloman Runs Readiness Exercise

U.S. Air Force Holloman emergency service member attends to a simulated casualty during a readiness drill at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 18, 2026. Holloman responded to the readiness drill by providing immediate evacuation and treatment for simulated wounded casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|02.18.2026
|02.27.2026 17:30
|9541381
|260218-F-TL923-1257
|6000x4000
|6.28 MB
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|0
|0
